ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The man accused of shooting and killing three people in Rockford will appear in court on Friday.

A judge will decide if Duke Webb, 39, is fit to face trial. He is charged with First Degree Murder and has yet to enter a plea.

The former Army sergeant allegedly opened fire inside of Don Carter Lanes back in December 2020. Dennis Steinhoff, Jerome Woodfork and Thomas Furseth all died. Three other people were hurt.

Webb’s attorney claims that he may have been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He deployed to Afghanistan four times, with his most recent deployment ending just months before the attack.