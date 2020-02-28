Accused heroin, fentanyl dealer arrested after months long investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Rockford man is arrested on drug charges after a months long investigation by the Rockford Police Narcotics Unit and Drug Enforcement Agency.

Vernell Williams, 35, is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl.

On the morning of February 26th, 2020, officers executed search warrants at homes in Rockford and South Beloit.

During the search officers say they found over 1,500 grams of heroin and over 140 grams of fentanyl. Equipment used to repackage the drugs and money were also reportedly found.



Photos courtesy Rockford Police Dept.

Williams is being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

