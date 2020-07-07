Accused killer of Deputy Jacob Keltner faces additional charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal grand jury issued new charges against Floyd Brown, 41, the man accused of killing Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner at a Rockford hotel in March 2019.

Brown was originally charged with one count of killing a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of illegal firearm possession.

On Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Brown with attempting to kill a Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals; one count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault Keltner; one count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault a Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals; one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, causing the death of Deputy Keltner; and discharging a firearm during the assault and attempted murder of the Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals.

Brown’s arraignment date in federal court has not yet been scheduled.

Keltner was shot and killed at the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford on March 7th, while he was trying to serve a warrant for Brown’s arrest.

Illinois State Police arrested Brown about 150 miles downstate the same day.