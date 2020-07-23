Accused Rockford child porn suspect released on bond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew David Spataro, 27, who was charged Wednesday with 50 counts of child pornography, was released today after paying 10% of a $50,000 bond.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said on June 30th, investigators with the Illinois State Police were conducting a child pornography sting during which an IP address registered to Spataro downloaded several files which were identified as potential child pornography.

On July 22nd, a search warrant was served at a residence in the 4500 block of Calvados Circle, which has been registered as a daycare for the past 20 years, investigators said.

Spataro is charged with 44 counts of possession of child pornography featuring children under 13, three counts of distributing child pornography featuring children under 18, and 3 counts of distributing child pornography of children under 13.

He faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Hite Ross said families of children who attended the daycare were notified, but her office has no specific evidence that any of the children who attended the daycare were involved.

