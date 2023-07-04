OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of fugitive Joshua Lake on Tuesday.

Lake was wanted on a $500,000 bond out of Ogle County on charges of child pornography.

The charges stem from a 2018 investigation in which the Illinois State Police, along with the Attorney General’s Hi-Tech Crime Bureau, found child pornography being shared from Stillman Valley. Lake was identified as the suspect in the case.

He was indicted in May 2021.

Police say Lake was extradited to Ogle County and is awaiting trial.

Lake faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.