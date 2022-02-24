SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — All across the state of Illinois, schools are struggling to find teachers to fill classrooms.

The State has allowed retired teachers to come back, take a part-time teacher’s salary, and continue to receive their retirement checks.

Currently, they are only allowed to spend 120 days in the classroom to qualify, but a new legislative bill would raise that to 140 days.

Courtney Goss, a middle school teacher at Washington Middle School, said not having a consistent presence in the classroom is a big problem for students.

“It that adds on to the difficulty. But when you have people in those buildings and that are doing similar things and doing the same things, and who are consistent, that helps with that, you know, it takes a while for people to get comfortable with you, and especially children,” she said.

The State passed multiple laws to try and increase the number of teachers in the state, including upping the minimum wage to $40,000 a year, but the State Board of Education reports there are still over 1,400 open positions in schools across the state.