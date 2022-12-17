(WTVO) — Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is talking about his future after announcing that he is leaving Congress.

The 44-year-old discussed his next moves in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Friday. He said that he is entertaining a move to TV, but academia, corporate boards or even a return to politics could be in his future as well.

He said that he has already sold his Illinois home and may move his family out of the state. He also hinted at an upcoming documentary, saying that a camera crew has followed him for about a year.