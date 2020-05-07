Additional 8 cases of COVID-19 announced in Boone County on Thursday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department reported an additional 8 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There have been 172 positive cases in Boone County, and 11 deaths.

Seven of those deaths recorded were residents of the Symphony Northwoods nursing home, where 14 staff and 41 residents tested positive for the disease.

