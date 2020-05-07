Additional 8 cases of COVID-19 announced in Boone County on Thursday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department reported an additional 8 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There have been 172 positive cases in Boone County, and 11 deaths.
Seven of those deaths recorded were residents of the Symphony Northwoods nursing home, where 14 staff and 41 residents tested positive for the disease.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Packers to open their season at Minnesota
- Rockford Rivets season on hold
- Rockford tourism craters as event planners decide how to move forward
- Get your favorite grub all in one place at Loves Park food truck drive-thru
- Coronavirus could be sexually transmitted, new study says
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!