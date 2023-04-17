ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An additional suspect has been charged in the drug-induced homicide of a Rockford woman.

Denzel Anderson, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday.

The Rockford Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to a residence in the 100 block of 13th Street on Oct. 16, 2022, for reports of a deceased woman. They found Tonya Marrufo, 31, when they arrived. She had died from adverse effects of fentanyl.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney had originally arrested Kyle Pavia, 31, on February 1 in connection to the crime.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

The department received an anonymous tip in March. They were able to identify Anderson as an additional suspect.

He has been charged with Drug-Induced Homicide, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl and Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl.

Both suspects are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.