ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A business that supplies parts for cars and trucks has contributed vital equipment to local first responder.
Advanced Auto Parts donated 2,400 N95 face masks to SwedishAmerican Hospital on Friday.
Workers say the donation makes the pandemic bearable.
“Having the community come together and provide for us, it helps us emotionally, mentally, and by having the product here to help us get through some more days,” said Luann Varilek, Manager of Nursing Resources.
Advanced Auto Parts’ corporate office was able to secure the N95 masks from its vendor partners, it said.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pritzker moves lawsuit challenging his stay-at-home order to federal court
- Rockford mayor warns: an extension to Illinois’ stay-at-home order could still happen
- Beloit woman arrested with weapon in police HQ parking lot
- Advanced Auto Parts donates 2,400 masks to SwedishAmerican
- Rockford home sales on the decline, interest rates drop
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!