Advocates pressure Pritzker to adopt clean energy bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Environmentalists are calling on Illinois state lawmakers to change how the state uses energy.

Faith-based groups delivered petitions bearing 23,000 signatures to the offices of Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday.

The advocates want the governor to push for a resolution that would require Illinois to rely 100 percent on renewable energy by 2050.

The bill failed to make it out of chambers last year.

“When you start thinking and watching on the news, you see those fires and those floods and people don’t think scientifically, I definitely do not think scientifically,” said Roy Williams, Jr. of the Faith Coalition for the Common Good. “But when they show me examples of that kind of stuff, I want to take action to be on the side that says, ‘Let’s try to do things that will prevent those kind of things in the future.'”

In Chicago, further petitions were delivered to the governor’s offices there.

