African American Resource Center at Booker unveils new path

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A new path in the “Forest City” was unveiled Saturday morning at a local resource center.

Benches and floral landscaping line the cement at the African America Resource Center at Booker Washington Community Center. The project is part of the “Booker Washington Walk,” which tells a story about the center and it’s symbolism that Rockford residents come together to help one another.

The “Senior Boomers” group were part of creating the design.

“We are honoring and dedicating their path to the American legion, Jefferson-Horton Post 340, as well as to the senior citizens in the Montague Height Neighborhood,” said Joyce Seals Higgins, the Executive Director of the African American Resource Center at Booker.

“Senior Boomers” at Booker Washington meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.