After 11 food giveaways, Rockford church hands out 1,000+ toys

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been a busy season for City First Church in Rockford.

After hosting 11 drive-thru food handouts this year, parishioners continued to spread hope this Christmas with a drive-thru toy event Thursday afternoon.

Church leaders gathered to wrap over 1,000 presents so parents in need can make the holiday special for their children.

The toy drive is an annual tradition at Constance Lane Elementary, but this year it was expanded to include families from Ellis Elementary, making it the church’s biggest giveaway yet.

Organizers said watching the students open the gifts is a present in itself.

Aimee Kasper, the principal at Constance Lane, said, “They get to open them, they do a count down and everyone opens at once, and it is like somebody exploding glitter all over the room. They go at it, and the smiles, and the cheers and the laughter.”

The schools partnered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to hand out boxed food as well.

MORE HEADLINES: