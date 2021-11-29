After 16 years, Illinois’ House Majority Leader will not seek re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois politician and HIV survivor Greg Harris said that he will not seek re-election next year.

Majority Leader Harris was one of the first openly gay and HIV-positive members of the General Assembly, and he is the second most powerful Democrat in the Illinois House. He also led the House Democrats as their top budget negotiator.

Harris announced his plants to retire, and reflected back on the biggest moments of his career.

“Passing marriage equality, and making it the law of the land in Illinois, is right at the top of that list, and getting our state back into fiscal order is another one,” Harris said.

House Speaker Chris Welch called Harris “a passionate advocate for what’s fair and just.”

The Chicago Democrat plans to walk away at the end of next year after serving 16 years in the General Assembly.