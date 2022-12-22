ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott said his goodbyes at a retirement party held Thursday afternoon.

Knott has served the city for 25 years in various roles, with both Fire and Emergency Management Systems.

He served as Division Chief for over 12 years, and said Thursday he would miss the people he served with the most.

“Truly what I’m going to miss is all the coworkers, all the people I worked with, and all the people who helped me through my career,” he said. “You know, it’s a great city. We’ve had a great time here and just had a tremendous opportunity present itself. So, gonna move on to the next thing.”

Knott was recently named the new Fire Chief in Green Bay, Wisconsin.