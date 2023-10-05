BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — After hundreds of comments from community members, the Byron City Council has voted to move the observance of Halloween back to October 31st.

Byron posted its official Trick-or-Treat hours last month, opting to celebrate the spooky holiday on Sunday, October 29th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parents there, likewise, voiced their frustration.

“Wait wait wait, how can you just MOVE a whole Holiday? And how is Sunday better then Tuesday?” asked Stephany Fritz.

Jodi Girten wrote, “In the almost 10 years we have lived in Byron they have never moved Halloween to a different day. Why now? Our neighborhood has always had the most trick or treaters and now this year since it is not on Halloween we will probably not be able to do it because of prior commitments.”

“Does the city of Byron even have the legal authority to say when trick-or-treating is allowed? Last I heard, this was not a city sponsored event,” wondered Jeff Welte.

“Christmas is march 5th this year also,” joked Wyiatt Ackerson.

On Thursday, October 5th, the city relented and posted on Facebook that, “After further consideration of the factors involved in having Trick or Treat hours on a day other than Halloween, the Byron City Council has voted to set Trick or Treat day and hours to October 31st, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.”

Appreciative residents commented with their approval.

Outliers in the Halloween celebrations remain Rochelle, which will allow Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, October 28th from 5p-8p, and Pecatonica, which will allow little ghosts and goblins to descend upon neighborhoods on Sunday, October 29th from 4p-6:30p.