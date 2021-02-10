After COVID shutdown, former Wis. Governor Scott Walker hopes to re-open Reagan’s boyhood home

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — While Illinois is known as the Land of Lincoln, the boyhood home of the 40th United States President still stands in the Stateline today–and it has a new owner.

“Young America’s foundation took it over, preserves it today as it was back more than 20 years ago and uses it as a tool, not only to learn about Reagan, but about the things he stood for,” said Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.

When COVID-19 forced tours for Ronald Reagan’s boyhood home in Dixon to end, the original foundation couldn’t keep up. That’s when former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and the Young America’s Foundation stepped in.

“Our hope being that, not only, will people come in larger number to tour the home, but that we will tie it in with young people, preserve the historic aspect of not only Ronald Reagan the man but also the things that he stood for,” said Walker.

Young America also preserved Reagan’s Santa Barbara, California home. This is a group the Illinois native knew well.

“Even back in the ’60s before he was governor, he was one of the leaders of YAF. Nationally as governor, and then as President, he was connected with our students at conferences,” explained Walker.

Walker believes keeping this house open will provide an opportunity to educate young Americans, from conferences and tours to even just learning about the president and his values.

“Telling the story of Ronald Reagan, who he was and what influenced him is so important for our young people right now to say, not just on your politics, but, let’s get back to a love and appreciation and a sense of patriotism for this country,” Walker added.

Young America hopes to restart tours as early as this spring.