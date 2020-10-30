After delays, Woman’s Suffrage monument unveiled at Rockford YMCA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A three-panel mosaic tower was unveiled outside the Rock River Valley YMCA on Friday, paying homage to influential women in the Stateline and around the world.

Organizers with the Women’s Suffrage Centennial 2020 group say the 15-foot sculpture will be a project people will marvel at for years to come.

“We call this a ‘community build project,’ meaning that there are over 100 people that have, so far, contributed to this endeavor, some more intensely and some by doing small pieces that have been embedded in this piece,” said Womanspace executive director Elaine Hirschenberger.

Hirschenberger says the statue is in the perfect spot, located next to the Log Lodge at the Riverfront YMCA.

“I love the stars that are under the three triangles,” she said.

The dynamic sculpture, which was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was meant to honor over 30 women, including 12 locals – like Kate O’Connor and Dr. Constance Goode.

“[They] have been empowering mentors and leaders in different professions and woman’s rights and we are very honored to have all of them,” Hirschenberger said. “There have been 14 organizations working for this over the past year. We have many cooperative partnerships.”

The League of Women Voters was one of the organizations that helped with the project. Members said it was important for them to get involved.

“It’s for the women that have made this sacrifice, to get us to vote,” said League of Women Voters Rockford President Jo Minor. “It’s for the women that are voting now, and it’s for the women that will be voting in the future. We’re doing this for our children, our children’s children, our daughters and granddaughters.”

“I think it will be a loved new landmark in Rockford,” Hirschenberger said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

