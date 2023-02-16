LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of CD Source, a Loves Park music store that burned down in September, says the store will re-open in a new location.

In the overnight hours of September 20th, 2022, the business, located at 5723 N 2nd Street, caught fire and was destroyed. An electrical issue was determined to be the cause.

CD Source resold used CDs, DVDs, records, video games, stereo equipment, and collectibles. The business, which opened in 1995, previously held locations in Forest Plaza and in downtown Rockford before moving to Loves Park in 2019.

CD Source was the latest tenant of the building, the site of the former Park Theatre, which opened in 1948.

The movie theatre was made out of an Army surplus Quonset hut. In the 1970’s it became an adult movie theater, the Park Art Theatre, and closed in 1978. It has since been home to several resale shops, including a craft store, Crafts Plus.

On Thursday, the owner announced on Facebook that the store will be reopening in the former Concord Custom Cleaners business across the street, at 5704 N. 2nd Street.

“It needs some TLC but we are working on it now. We should be ready to open in a month or so. It’s a great building and will be great for the next chapter of CD Source. If you have inventory that you’ve been holding onto to donate or sell, we can start taking it very soon…just give us a few more weeks to get some more interior work done,” the post read.