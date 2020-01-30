After police flatten his tires, Rockford man runs, is captured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old domestic violence suspect Michael Ford was arrested Wednesday after a police chase.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff, around 9:30 a.m., deputies attempted to pull Ford’s red Saturn over near the intersection of Brooke and Collins roads in Rockford, but he fled at a high rate of speed.
Police then used a device to flatten his tires, after which his vehicle hit a snow bank in the intersection of Reed and Collins, at which point Ford ran.
He was caught inside a house on Collins after a short foot pursuit, police said.
Ford was wanted on a $100,000 warrant for domestic battery.
He was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, resisting a police officer, and several traffic citations.
