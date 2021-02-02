After sports betting record, some Illinois lawmakers want to add college sports to legal bets

(WTVO) — After a shaky rollout, Illinois’ sports betting market is booming. Nearly $500 million were bet in November 2020.

That’s a new record.

Betting was off to a slow start across the state due to COVID-19. Experts say allowing online registration changed that. Supporters of sports betting say more can be done.

Some want the state to allow gamblers to place their bets on Illinois collegiate sports too.

“In a year when Illinois football or basketball or Northwestern football or basketball or say Southern Illinois makes a run in the NCAA tournament, I can see it making a bit of a difference in revenue,” explained Rep. Mike Zalewski (D-Chicago).

Not everyone supports the idea. University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman has spoken out against it.