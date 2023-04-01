ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area residents began to assess the damage Friday night’s storm inflicted on the city’s neighborhoods on Saturday morning, with nearly 6,500 households in Winnebago County still without power.

ComEd said 1,500 customers in Belvidere are still without power.

High winds collapsed the roof of the Apollo Theater in Belvidere during a heavy metal concert, killing one and injuring 28 people.

Facebook user Jayme Carlson shared video from his Ring camera showing an apparent funnel cloud near the Belvidere Walmart.

ComEd crews were canvassing northern Illinois since the storm passed through between 6 and 8 p.m., bringing winds in excess of 75 mph to the region. The utility company said it expected 80% of the outages to be repaired by 3 p.m. Saturday, with the remainder by Sunday morning.

The City of Rockford said as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, 3,800 Rockford households were without power and many roadways are blocked by fallen trees and powerlines.

Spring Creek between 2nd Street and Alpine Road is closed, and motorists are asked to avoid Highcrest Road.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado touched down 6 miles north of Forreston, in Ogle County, destroying several farm buildings.

A tornado was also reported west of Caledonia.

Wind damage was reported in Lee County near Amboy.