ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cherryvale Mall became a crime scene Saturday night, leaving one person dead and others shaken up.

While police said that it was an isolated incident, a witness said that she is unsure when she will be back after knowing what happened. Cherry Valley Police received a call a little after 7 p.m., according to the department. The caller said that someone was shot in the parking lot of Macy’s.

Officers found an unresponsive man near a car when they arrived. They were able to clear the scene.

Cecilia Cintora was at “Tilted 10” with her granddaughters. They stopped by the mall before leaving.

“They were picking out candy and we were for a little while, and all of a sudden the employees yelled out ‘The mall is going on lockdown. Everyone has to leave,'” Cintora said. “We were rushing out to the car, we didn’t know if the shooter was still there or gone, we didn’t know what had happened.”

A spokesperson with the Cherryvale Mall said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that took place on Saturday evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, their family, friends, and those in the community impacted. We appreciate the quick response of CVPD and the other area agencies that provided support on Saturday. Over the next several days customers can expect an increase in police coverage.”

There is no word yet on the name or age of the victim, and no arrests have been made.