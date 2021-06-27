Ahead of the 4th of July, experts remind residents to be mindful of neighbors with PTSD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We’re just a week away from celebrating America’s independence. But health experts say some of the celebrations may be a trigger for those with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The US Department of Veterans Affairs says 11-20 out of every 100 vets experience some sort of PTSD.

Those loud booms of the fireworks can be very triggering for those who may be suffering. That’s why an OSF social worker says to rely on the people around you.

“The best thing you can do in a situation like that is – if you’re with other people – let them know that ‘I am feeling very uncomfortable right now. I have had a trauma in the past and that event that just happened really triggered me and I need to feel safe.’ At times, I think you have to rely on the people around you,” said Marybeth Evans, a clinical social worker for OSF HealthCare.

Evans also suggests knowing when firework shows are going to happen in your area.