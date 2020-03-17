Al Grace Appliance to close for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 58 years in Rockford, Al Grace Appliance is shutting down for good.

In a press release, Lou Grace, son of founder Alfonso “Al Grace” Graceffa, said he is retiriing.

“This is a very emotional decision for me. But, after fifty years of working at the store, I am ready to retire. The next generation has other plans for their lives, and I don’t want to sell the business to someone outside the family. Our entire family is grateful for the opportunity to have served the Rockford area community for the past fifty years.”

A liquidation sale will be held in April.

The store was founded by Al Grace in 1962 and was located at 312 9th Street.

In 1999, the store moved to its current location at 811 W. Riverside Boulevard.

Grace passed away in 2017 at the age of 98.

