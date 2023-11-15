ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — ALDI announced Wednesday that it will be ceasing operations at its store on Auburn Street and relocating to a newly-constructed building on Riverside.

According to a statement from the company, the store at 3861 Auburn Street will close today and the new store will open tomorrow, Thursday, November 16th at 8:20 a.m.

The new store, located at 801 W. Riverside Blvd, across from the Owen Center Walmart, will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

To mark the grand opening on Thursday, ALDI says the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

“We are excited to provide local shoppers a revamped and refreshed ALDI store designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Laura Branneman, Batavia regional vice president for ALDI. “We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers and decided to move our Rockford store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love.”

ALDI also has locations at 2680 20th Street and 6650 E. State Street in Rockford, and 6350 Forest Hills Road in Loves Park.