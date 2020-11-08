Alex Trebek dies at 80 after battle with cancer

(WTVO/NEXSTAR) — Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has passed away at the age of 80 after his bout with pancreatic cancer. Trebek has hosted America’s favorite trivia show since 1984.

According to TMZ, Trebek died Sunday surrounded by friends and family at his home.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

The longtime Jeopardy! host had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He first announced the news to viewers in March of 2019.

Trebek said he had no plans to retire and continued to host the game show.

