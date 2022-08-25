STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — The Midway Drive-In will be hosting its annual dusk till dawn horrorfest next month.

The Flashback Weekend Dusk to Dawn Horrorfest will show four movies on Saturday, September 24th.

The movies will be accompanied by vendor booths, vintage concession ads, and classic horror movie trailers.

Things will get off to a start with director John Carpenter’s “They Live,” starring the late, former WWE “Rowdy” Roddy Piper as a homeless man who comes into possession of a special pair of sunglasses that reveal an alien conspiracy that has infiltrated all levels of society.

Following that, fans will thrill to 1984’s “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,” which, ironically, turned out to be anything but, as hockey masked camp slasher Jason Voorhees meets his match in the form of 13-year-old special effects enthusiast, Corey Feldman. Crispin Glover, of “Back to the Future,” also stars.

Around midnight, the cult classic “Pieces”, from 1982, will shred audiences’ nerves. The ads promised “You don’t have to go to Texas for a chainsaw massacre” and the plot revolves around the efforts of a college student, grizzled police detective, and a tennis pro-turned-policewoman to uncover the identity of a chainsaw-wielding killer terrorizing a university.

The title of the fourth film has yet to be announced.

The Midway Drive-In is located at 91 Palmyra Road, in Sterling. The box office opens at 5 p.m.