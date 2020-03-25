ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Winnebago announced Tuesday that it has shut down its playgrounds in an effort to halt the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Village said it made the decision in an effort to comply with Gov. JB Pritzker’s Shelter in Place order, which “states individuals may leave their residences to engage in outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, running or biking and may go to public parks and open outdoor recreation areas IF they comply with the Social Distancing. However, playgrounds may increase the spread of COVID-19, and therefore shall be closed.”

Scientists could detect COVID-19 in the air up to three hours after it was introduced, up to four hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard, 48 hours on stainless steel and up to 72 hours on plastic surfaces.

