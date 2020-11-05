All Rockford Catholic schools moving to remote learning after Christmas, basketball season postponed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Diocese of Rockford announced Thursday that all Catholic schools will move to remote learning for two weeks following the Christmas break this year.

In-person learning will resume on Tuesday, January 19th, the Diocese said in a statement.

“While public officials discourage gatherings during the Advent and Christmas season, we anticipate that some may choose to travel and visit family and loved ones during the holiday season.

“After careful consideration and discussions with members of the Diocesan Chancery and our school administrators, The Diocese Catholic Education Office has decided to shift our schools to remote learning to avoid multiple cohort quarantines due to holiday-infections.”

The Diocese also announced plans to delay the start of the boys and girls basketball seasons.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Michael Kagan said, “The recent decision by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) to move forward with the 2020-21 high school Girls’ and Boys’ basketball seasons beginning on November 16th without the support and endorsement of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and which would be in violation of the Governor’s order prohibiting basketball practice and games, leaves our Diocesan high schools in a difficult and vulnerable position.

“Therefore, we are informing you today that our six Central Catholic High Schools (Aurora Central, St. Edward, Marian Central, Boylan, Aquin, and Sterling Newman) will not be participating in the IHSA basketball season, which is scheduled to begin on November 16, 2020.”

