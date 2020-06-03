All Rockford seniors officially graduated

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All Rockford Public School seniors have officially graduated. The final two schools, East and Guildford, held their ceremonies on Tuesday.

Auburn and Jefferson held their virtual graduations Monday afternoon. Roosevelt seniors had their graduation Friday.

All ceremonies can be viewed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

