ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man arrested yesterday is accused of being a fugitive from justice in Alabama, according to court documents.

Kevin Sayavong, 35, allegedly violated parole in Alabama and fled the state, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Sayavong was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Illinois stemming from a May 2023 incident in which he allegedly battered and strangled a woman in a Rockford apartment.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and is currently held without bond.