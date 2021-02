DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police say Bryan Banbury, 41, was arrested in the course of a narcotics investigation on Friday.

According to authorities, Banbury was arrested around 1:39 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart, 1640 S Galena Ave.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.