ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A South Beloit man was arrested after police say they found almost 50 grams of fentanyl in a home in the 15000 block of Hickory Lane on Tuesday.

Rashad Turner, 34, was charged with manufacturing/dealing fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court documents.

South Beloit police conducted a search warrant in the Hickory Lane home Tuesday afternoon while Turner was detained following a traffic stop.

48.3 grams of fentanyl were found in a freezer while cocaine was found in a kitchen drawer.

Fentanyl has become increasingly common in street drugs as its potency makes drugs cheaper and easier to smuggle.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 2 milligrams of fentanyl is generally considered a lethal dose, equivalent to a few grains of salt.

An average counterfeit pill contains between .02 to 5.2 milligrams of fentanyl, meaning thousands of pills could be produced from just 50 grams of the synthetic opioid.

Turner was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.