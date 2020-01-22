Police: Janesville cocaine dealer busted after selling to undercover cops

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they arrested 26-year-old Kadee Russell after she sold cocaine to officers.

According to police, officers conducted “controlled cocaine buys” from Russell during a drug investigation.

She was arrested on Monday, January 20th, and was charged with Delivery of Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

