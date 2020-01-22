Police: Janesville cocaine dealer busted after selling to undercover cops

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they arrested 26-year-old Kadee Russell after she sold cocaine to officers.
According to police, officers conducted “controlled cocaine buys” from Russell during a drug investigation.
She was arrested on Monday, January 20th, and was charged with Delivery of Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Best Super Bowl commercial? Our team has the answer
- Sunday’s Sunshine Is Short-Lived as Clouds Move Back In Monday
- Big play: Hill gets behind D and triggers Chiefs comeback in Super Bowl
- Mahomes named MVP, Chiefs defense comes through in Super Bowl
- The best and worst of Super Bowl ads
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!