Alleged Ogle County sex predator caught in Mississippi

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rocky Lara, 23, who is wanted in Ogle County for the alleged sexual assault of a child in 2019, was captured in Mississippi this weekend, according to law enforcement.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office says Lara had an outstanding warrant for the charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child in 2019.

He was found living in Columbia, Mississippi and was arrested on July 30th by the Columbia Police Department. From there, he was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Illinois.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

