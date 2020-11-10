Alleged Rockford cocaine dealer arrested after ‘long term’ investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 43-year-old Cornell Finely was arrested this week after a long term drug investigation into cocaine trafficking in the Rockford area.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Finely was the target of an investigation into drug dealing, and officials say a search of his residence located cocaine, two firearms, ammunition and more than $4,000 in U.S. currency.

Finley was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

