Alleged Rockford cocaine dealer arrested after search warrant turns up drugs, ammo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Pierre Watson was arrested on drug and weapons charges after police received complaints of a suspect selling cocaine in their neighborhood.

According to Rockford Police, detectives with the Narcotics division received complaints of cocaine deals taking place around the 600 block of Acorn Street.

Detectives identified Watson as a suspect, according to police.

On Monday, March 9th, police say they searched a house on Acorn and found two people, including Watson, in the residence, along with cocaine and ammunition.

Watson was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

