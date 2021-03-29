Alleged Rockford crack cocaine dealer arrested again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Polk, 28, was arrested Thursday after police say they found 34 grams of crack cocaine on him during a traffic stop.

According to Rockford Police, officers spotted Polk, whom officials described as a known wanted subject, getting out of a car in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue. Police say they were able to take him into custody after a brief struggle. Officials say the crack cocaine was found during the investigation.

Polk has a history of charges related to heroin, crack cocaine and weapons charges in Rockford.

He was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Resisting Arrest, and outstanding warrants.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jai.