Alleged Rockford drug dealer arrested after police investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 45-year-old Steven Morris was arrested Thursday after a weeks-long investigation into allegations that he sold methamphetamine.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they began receiving complaints of drug sales taking place in the 1600 block of 9th Avenue. Detectives identified Morris as the source.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at Morris’ home, at 1629 9th Avenue, and say they recovered methamphetamine and a handgun which had been reported stolen in Loves Park.

Morris was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, Revoked Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and Obstruction of Justice/Attempt to Destroy Evidence.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

