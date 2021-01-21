Police arrest alleged Rockford drug dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Dennis Nelson has been arrested after an investigation into narcotics sales in Rockford, police said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said it received complaints of a subject dealing drugs in the area and identified Nelson as the suspect.

Earlier today, deputies arrested Nelson in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue and say they recovered a large amount of cocaine during the arrest.

Nelson has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.