ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole over $200 in merchandise from the Walgreens on 2323 Charles Street and asked the cashier if she wanted LSD.

Robert D. Staten, 36, was seen taking items out of the store without paying for them by a Walgreen’s cashier, according to court documents.

Staten also asked the cashier if she wanted ‘Psychedelic acid.'”

When questioned by police if he had taken anything from the store, Staten said “I took a toy gun, and I can show you where I put it.”

Staten was placed into police custody; a search revealed 94 tablets of acid in Staten’s right pocket.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.