Allegiant Air to offer ‘Work from Vegas’ travel plan in August

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Allegiant Air will reportedly offer Rockford-area professionals the opportunity to work remotely from Las Vegas starting in August.

According to USA Today, the airline plans to offer travel packages which would include a non-stop ticket and a hotel room.

“We’re working with a top Las Vegas casino resort operator to capture opportunities presented by the rise in remote working,” Scott DeAngelo, the airline’s chief marketing officer, said Wednesday. “The business traveler paying on the corporate card is now giving way to the individual travelers paying their own way to work remote, but away from home.”

Allegiant Plans to offer the deal to travelers in Rockford; Oakland, California; Cincinnati; Indianapolis; and Phoenix.

How much will the deal cost?

That hasn’t been detailed yet. However, Allegiant currently offers a four-night weekday stay at the MGM Grand in mid-September for $340 flying out of Indianapolis.

From Cincinnati, prices for a mid-October three night stay at the Flamingo starts at $227.

