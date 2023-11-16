ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Allegiant announced an expansion of its routes from the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Thursday, including a new route to Nashville.

The new route is part of a 22-city expansion at airports around the country.

The company is offering $49 one-way fares to launch the new Nashville destination, starting May 16th, 2024.

“We are thrilled to offer Allegiant travelers new destination options taking off this Spring. The announcement of new service is a celebration of the success we’ve had in these markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning and chief revenue officer. “Also, the addition of a new station makes us a more dynamic airline. We are committed to opening the door to accessible travel in as many markets as possible and know our customers appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant.”

Allegiant currently offers routes from Rockford to Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix/Mesa, Arizona; Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Florida; Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida; Orlando/Sanford, Florida; and Sarasota, Florida.