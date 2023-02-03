CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An estimated 4,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago in the last six months, including almost 800 children, most of whom are now enrolled in schools across the city and suburbs.

WGN obtained records that showed at least 24 elementary schools added about 20 new students to “English as a Second Language” programs. Most of those school received little to no extra money to help those children.

A bill was introduced that would have provided $35 million to suburban schools in need, but it failed.

The representative behind that bill plans to reintroduce it.