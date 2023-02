ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly every county in Illinois is at a low community risk for COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said that just five counties are at medium risk, down from 20 last week. No Illinois counties are currently at a high risk.

The IDPH said that this is welcome news, as Governor JB Pritzker has set a date to end the public emergency over the virus. This gives them time to plan for the transition.