ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Following a warm December that saw little snow delivered to the Rockford region, the park district’s 5-acre snow park on Monday announced when it would be opening for 2024.

According to the Rockford Park District, the Snow Park at Alpine Hills is set to open on Thursday, January 18th.

Alpine Hills Adventure Park, located at 4402 Larson Avenue, features tubing and terrain park sections and offers snowboarding, skiing, and tubing opportunities.

The park is open Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A day pass runs $15.