Alpine Kiwanis’ Brat Days canceled for 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alpine Kiwanis has announced the cancellation of “Brat Days.”

The yearly event, which was scheduled to take place July 17th and 18th, takes place at several locations throughout Rockford, including Edgebrook, CherryVale Mall, Blain’s Farm and Fleet, and area Schnucks, featured live music and Johnsonville brats.

Alpine Kiwanis posted a graphic with the saddest message ever. It simply says; “Alpine Kiwanis 2020 Brat Days CANCELLED Sooo So Sorry”.

