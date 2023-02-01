ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a study from 2022, Illinois’ state and local taxes have risen from 11.2% in 2019 to 12.9% in 2022.

Illinois’s tax burden now ranks the 7th highest in the U.S. Only New York, Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont, California, and New Jersey pay more.

Most recent research finds that Illinois’ property taxes, which are often the largest burden for residents, are the second highest in the nation.

Illinois also ranks second highest in gas taxes. According to AAA, gas prices in Illinois are the highest in the Midwest.

Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax, which could also impact small businesses and farmers.

Critics of the plan believe the wealth tax will drive entrepreneurs out of the state.

Additionally, an Illinois lawmaker is preparing a new effort to enact a graduated income tax.

Illinois voters defeated a graduated income tax plan in 2020. The bill was pushing for a graduated income tax where the more you make, the more you’ll pay in taxes. Right now, the state’s income tax is run under a flat tax where every income level is taxed at the same rate.

Sen. Rob Martwick (D-Chicago) said “If you really believe in something, you don’t give up after one loss,” Marwick said. “It’s the right thing to do,” according to Crain’s.