Amazon building new Rockford distribution center

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon is building a new delivery station near Rockford, off Baxter Road and I-39.

Amazon’s new $20 million 141,000 square foot facility will be located in the Rock 39 Industrial Park, and is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

“We are excited to continue our investment in the state of Illinois and look forward to creating hundreds of new jobs through the Amazon delivery station that will be opening in late 2022,” Amazon said.

The e-commerce giant currently operates an Amazon Prime Air hub at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, an upcoming fulfilment center in the former Bon-Ton distribution center at 4650 Shepherd Trail, and another fulfilment center in Beloit.